Salman Khan Tells Kangana Ranaut 'Kya Kamaal Lag...' In Viral Video; She Says 'SK, Why Do We...'

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared a memorable moment with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan via an old video. Kangana Ranaut re-posted a video clip on her Instagram Story from the time when she had made an appearance in Salman Khan’s popular TV show, Dus Ka Dum.

In the video, which is now going viral all over the internet, Kangana is seen dancing to Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor’s popular song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in front of Salman Khan. The actress also wears a ghagra choli while performing on the song. After her performance, Salman tells her, “Kya kamal lag rahi hai (How beautiful you are looking)."

Sharing the video on Monday, Kangana Ranaut wrote in her Instagram Story, “OMG!!! SK why do we look so young?? Does that mean we aren’t anymore?" She also tagged Salman.