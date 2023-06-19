Salman Khan's Terribly Swollen Eyes at Karan Deol's Reception Leave Fans Worried: 'Bhai Ko Kya Hua?'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Sunday walked into Karan Deol’s wedding reception with terribly swollen eyes, leaving fans extremely worried. Salman, who has been busy shooting for his highly anticipated film Tiger 3, arrived at the reception wearing a stylish blue suit. However, when he posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet, fans couldn’t help but notice his swollen eyes. Notably, Salman Khan shot for Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere in shades on Saturday.

In a video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Salman Khan can be seen striking a pose for the photographers stationed at Karan Deol’s wedding reception venue. He also greets the media before heading to the party. However, his fans expressed their concern about his eyes in the comment section. A fan wrote, “What’s wrong to Bhaijaan’s eyes?" Another fan commented, “His eyes look swollen. Hope he is okay."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy hosting the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. The grand premiere of the second season of the digital version was held on Saturday, June 17. This is a 24/7 non-stop show which also features an hour-long episode released on a daily basis.