Salman Khan Thanks Fans for Love Showered on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Says 'Appreciate It'

Salman Khan has won over Eid again! The actor’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnessed a massive jump on the second day, pushing the film close to the Rs 50 crore mark. According to Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 25.75 cr. on Eid. The film witnessed a jump of 62.87%. Since it seems that the film is being loved by everyone, Salman Khan expressed his gratitude towards the fans and movie goers on social media.

The actor took to his Twitter handle on Sunday and dropped a picture of himself. Thanking his fans, he wrote, “Thank u for all your love n support . Thank u , really appreciate it #KBKJ."

Meanwhile, his avid fans swarmed his tweet with compliments and best wishes. One of them wrote, “Yeh to bas jhaanki hai bhai asli dhamaka to Diwali PE hona hai." Another one tweeted, “Bhai always there no matter what! Jaan ho aap hum sabki ❤️🙌🏻." Someone else said, “Thanks to you too, for entertaining us with your great movies bhaijaan.😍". A fan also stated, “We want more movies with Farhad Samji Bhai. We are loving Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 😍😍."

On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan released his multi-starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film marked Salman’s first Eid release on the big screen after four years. While Salman headlined the film, the Farhad Samjhi directorial also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari.

News18’s review of the film reads: “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan doesn’t need you to put your grey matter to use and the makers are unapologetic about that. It is simplistic and run-of-the-mill and lacks novelty and even a purpose. It is sheer fluff and out-and-out popcorn entertainment. Keep your judgements and rationale aside and it might not disappoint you."

