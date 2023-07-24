Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Trailer To Be Attached With SRK's Jawan; Teaser Out On Independence Day?

The buzz about Tiger 3 is growing stronger with each passing day. This is the fifth film of the YRF Spy Universe and is all set hit the big screens this year. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited action entertainer has been shot extensively all around the world, promising its viewers a perfect cinematic experience.

As the film gradually inches closer to its release, a BTS video of the superstar performing action stunts in the film went viral. And now, a promotional strategy, allegedly of the film, is going viral on the internet. According to the plan, the character teaser will release on Independence Day, August 15, followed by the film teaser, which will allegedly be attached to Jawan print on September 7. Check out the viral tweet here:

The tweet suggests that September 28 is when the much-awaited trailer will drop, followed by the first song release on October 6. The tweet also suggests that