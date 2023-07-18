Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 After His Smoking Photo Leaked? Here's The Truth

Salman Khan will be back hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 after he went missing from the show in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman’s absence led to netizens speculating whether the Bollywood superstar decided to quit the show after his photo holding a cigarette on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was leaked on the internet.

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan was caught holding a cigarette on camera while he was hosting a Weekend Ka Vaar episode on July 8. Soon after, his photos were leaked on social media, and led to a huge debate. Speculations started doing the rounds that the actor backed out of Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a host.

However, sources close to the show informed ETimes TV that there is no truth to the speculations doing the rounds and Salman will be back hosting the show in the coming Weekend Ka Vaar.

Meanwhile, Salman has been making headlines for helping Aashiqui fame Rahul Roy, who recently revealed that Salman cleared his hospital bill after he suffered a brain stroke in 2020.