Salman Khan To Shoot For Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ki Shaadi After Wrapping Up Karan Johar’s Next: Report

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars across the nation. The actor has time and again, delivered commercially successful Bollywood films. The actor is currently looking forward to the release of Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it is touted to be one of the biggest films locked for a Diwali release this year. Post which the actor has multiple films in his kitty including Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ki Shaadi. However, prior to Salman’s much-awaited reunion with Barjatya and Rajshri Productions, buzz is that Salman has a massive project with Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Salman has been in talks with Vishnu Vardhan for a long time. The project will be backed by Karan Johar. A source close to the production house informed the news portal, “Salman, Karan, and Vishnu have been meeting every week, and things are moving in the right direction. Hopefully, the project will be locked by early August and get into production by November this year."