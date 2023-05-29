Salman Khan 'Upset' After Being Accused of 'Dissing' Vicky Kaushal In Viral Pushing Video: Report

Over the weekend, a video of Salman Khan ‘dissing’ Vicky Kaushal went viral. Both the actors were attending the IIFA 2023 ceremony in Abu Dhabi when a video of Salman’s bodyguards not only pushing Vicky aside but Salman staring at Vicky went viral. While Salman cleared the air about his snubbing Vicky on the awards show night by hugging Vicky on the green carpet, a source has now revealed that Salman was upset with the way the events transpired.

An insider close to Salman told India Today that the superstar tried to have a conversation with Vicky in the video but he was force to leave the venue by his security team. The actor had to abide by the security team’s protocols owing to death threats floating against him.

“Salman’s security has a certain protocol arrangement ever since he has got death threats. It means that he has to be escorted from point A to point B in a designated matter of time especially when he’s in the middle of public crowd. The first video where what looks like an angry Salman glaring at Vicky was in fact a follow up to a moment, they had backstage. They had briefly exchanged hellos which were very pleasant and not awkward at all. When Salman came walking out, his security had to literally make way because there were a lot of managers and other security members for actors blocking his way. That’s the reason why SK didn’t stop and had to continue walking. In fact, you can even see the two trying to have a dialogue, but security took Salman away from him," the source told the publication.

The grapevine added that Salman was upset that the meet was depicted wrongly and wanted to fix the situation as soon as possible. “This is not the first time Salman and Vicky have met. They have a cordial relationship and Vicky always gives him respect and addresses him as a senior. So, it was awkward for both of them when the video went viral. Salman even asked his team to check if he could meet Vicky and clear out any air, hence when he saw him on the carpet he went and hugged him in front of the entire media to clear any confusion," the source added.

Vicky also wanted to not give the incident undue attention. “A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that," Vicky told media on the sidelines of the event.