Salman Khan Vibing to Sukhbir Song At IIFA In Viral Video Is A MUST Watch; Arpita Has Best Reaction

Salman Khan is currently at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for attend IIFA 2023. On Friday night, the actor attended IIFA Rocks. A video of the actor from the mega show has now surfaced online in which he can be seen vibing to a Sukhbir song. The Tiger 3 actor can be seen humming the song. His stood behind his sister Arpita Khan, who can also be seen enjoying the show.

The video speaks of the bond that the brother-sister share and is a must watch. Reacting to the viral clip, one of the users wrote, “Woww what a beautiful bond between them". Another comment read, “love always". Several other users also shared that the superstar resembles a lot with the fictional character Tony Stark from Iron Man. Watch the video here:

Prior to this, a video of Salman Khan’s security team pushing Vicky Kaushal alo surfaced on social media and left netizens dsappointed. However, later, another video showed the Tiger 3 actor walking upto Vicky and hugging him. Even Kaushal reacted to the viral video and said, “A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that."

Earlier, Salman Khan also revealed that he wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited movie, Tiger 3. The superstar was speaking at the IIFA Awards 2023 press conference on Thursday in Abu Dhabi when he shared the same. “Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah. It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though," he said.

Tiger 3 is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides Salman Khan, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. It is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.