Salman Khan Wanted to 'Marry' Juhi Chawla; Jacqueline's Makeup Artist Claims Naatu Naatu's Oscar Win Is Rigged

Superstar Salman Khan still remains one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood. Over the years, the actor has often been asked about his marriage plans, but Salman has always laughed off media’s questions surrounding his impending wedding.

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy on a promotional spree for her upcoming sci-fi series, Citadel. The Quantico star was recently at SXSW Studio and during her interaction with the host, she talked about moving to the United States. She also addressed Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on why he would never do a Hollywood film and said that being comfortable was “boring" for her.

India is celebrating the historic Oscars 2023 in which RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award. Amid all this, Jacqueline Fernandez’ makeup artist Shaan Muttathil has caught everyone’s attention and has left all furious and disappointed.

There is good news for all the K-drama and K-pop fans as Jinny’s Kitchen, featuring Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and BTS member V, will be streaming on OTT. The show will follow these five Korean celebrities who will play the roles of restaurant staff and serve mouth-watering Korean cuisines to diners in the exotic town of Bacalar, Mexico. Serving popular takeout meals and Korean street cuisine, including kimbap, tteokbokki, and more are these popular Korean celebrities.

The trailer of Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming movie Gaslight has been released. The film also stars Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev in key roles. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Sara wrote, “Shaq ka ghera hai badhta jaa raha…aakhir khooni hai kaun? Watch the trailer now!"

