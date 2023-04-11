Salman Khan Was Called 'Arrogant' for Doing This in KKBKKJ, Says 'Everyone Was Against Me'

Salman Khan recently unveiled the trailer of his most anticipated film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. During the trailer launch of the film, the actor opened up about the song Naiyo Lagda and shared how people were not sure about it and were also ‘against’ him for it. The song was trolled on social media for its dance steps.

Salman said, “Everyone was against me for the song. ‘He has lost the plot, this is an 80s-90s track, how is it going to do well, he has become arrogant.’ I was like, ‘No, I like it.’ This is my film; I’m using the song in it," and continued, “And it’s not like if it didn’t work, you could come and interfere for the next film. You won’t get any such opportunity. So please chill. As long as the director likes it, heroine likes it and the hero likes the song… So we used it."

Meanwhile, the actor made a dapper appearance at the trailer launch on Monday evening. He was seen making his way to the event at a theatre in Juhu, in Mumbai, in his bulletproof car amid death threats. For the unversed, the superstar received death threats via email a few weeks ago which led to an increase in his security.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. Besides Salman, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari. Salman was last seen in cameo appearances in films such as Pathaan, Ved and Godfather. His last film Radhe was an OTT release. Needless to say, fans are waiting eagerly for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It will release on 21st April.

Besdies this, he will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

