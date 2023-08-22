Salman Khan Was Once Hit and Beaten By Dad Salim Because of His Stupidity: 'He Is The Only One...'

Salman Khan often talks about his father Salim Khan. In one of his old interviews with Filmfare, Salman talked about his childhood and recalled the time when his family had no money. The Tiger 3 actor revealed how his father once hit and beat him up because of a ‘stupid thing’.

“Dad wasn’t doing too well then. We had to brush our teeth and rush over to Uncle Goudinho’s house for breakfast… I knew there was no money," he said as quoted by MensXP.

“But I was a kid, a naughty sort who even burnt up dad’s entire month’s salary. I set a match to seven hundred rupee notes. It was a stupid thing to do… I don’t blame dad for hitting me, for beating the daylights out of me," the actor added.

Recalling another incident, Salman Khan shared how he once had to face his angry father after he fractured his right arm. However, the actor also clarified that despite everything, he never had any bitter feelings towards his dad. “I respect dad. He’s the only one I’ve looked up to. But I’m closer to mom. I can talk to her about anything. I couldn’t tell dad that I’d banged up the car or failed in my school exams but I could tell mom," he said.