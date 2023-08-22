Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Salman Khan Was Once Hit and Beaten By Dad Salim Because of His Stupidity: 'He Is The Only One...'

Salman Khan talks about his childhood and equation with father Salim Khan.
Salman Khan talks about his childhood and equation with father Salim Khan.

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 11:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Recalling another incident, Salman Khan shared how he once had to face his angry father after he fractured his right arm.

Salman Khan often talks about his father Salim Khan. In one of his old interviews with Filmfare, Salman talked about his childhood and recalled the time when his family had no money. The Tiger 3 actor revealed how his father once hit and beat him up because of a ‘stupid thing’.

“Dad wasn’t doing too well then. We had to brush our teeth and rush over to Uncle Goudinho’s house for breakfast… I knew there was no money," he said as quoted by MensXP.

“But I was a kid, a naughty sort who even burnt up dad’s entire month’s salary. I set a match to seven hundred rupee notes. It was a stupid thing to do… I don’t blame dad for hitting me, for beating the daylights out of me," the actor added.

Recalling another incident, Salman Khan shared how he once had to face his angry father after he fractured his right arm. However, the actor also clarified that despite everything, he never had any bitter feelings towards his dad. “I respect dad. He’s the only one I’ve looked up to. But I’m closer to mom. I can talk to her about anything. I couldn’t tell dad that I’d banged up the car or failed in my school exams but I could tell mom," he said.

    • Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. The film is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2023. Besides this, Salman also has the much-awaited Yash Raj film Tiger vs Pathaan lined up.

    It was recently reported that Salman Khan has signed Vishnu Vardhan’s next directorial venture, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film will mark Salman and Karan’s reunion after the former’s appearance in the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). However, there is no official confirmation to this as of now.

    first published: August 22, 2023, 11:53 IST
    last updated: August 22, 2023, 11:59 IST
