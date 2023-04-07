Salman Khan Was to Reunite With Satish Kaushik, Reveals Jatin Goswami, Says 'We Were to Begin in...'

Actor Jatin Goswami, who got much acknowledgement with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, is currently in news for the recently released film Gulmohar. Goswami shared the screen space with noted actors such as Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore among others and says that he had a great experience working with them. In an exclusive conversation with News18, Jatin opened up about the best compliment he has received for his performance in the movie.

He told us enthusiastically, “I’m getting great messages and a lot of people are congratulating me. They are really happy because this kind of content is not so common these days. It is a family drama with high emotional content and everyone is happy to watch it." Continuing about the responses he has been getting, he shared, “The best compliment was from the director (Rahul V. Chittella) because he really liked my work. Then Mira Nair had great things to say about the film and my work as well. This kind of compliment, coming from Mira Nair, who is a great filmmaker and has an understanding of acting, is a huge thing."

Talking about the experience of sharing the screen space with noted actors, he said acting is like a sport and one is as good as their team. He expressed, “It was great working with them (Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore). It is fun to work with great actors and I believe acting is like playing a sport where you are as good as your team is. If you have great players on your team that will make your game better too. She (Tagore) is great, she is extremely professional and extremely warm.

Besdies Gulmohar, Jatin is also known for his stint in The Great Indian Murder, Anek, Rajkummar Rao’s HIT: The First Case, and Delhi Crime 2. The actor will next be seen with the late actor Satish Kaushik in Arbaaz Khan’s Patna Shukla. He shared his memories with the veteran actor who passed away last month and said that the two had grown fond of each other while working together. Recalling their memories, Jatin said, “Working with Satish sir was amazing. I got extremely close to him and we grew fond of each other to the point where we would meet in the morning and go for a walk. One of his projects was being produced by Salman Khan and we were about to start in September. It was so much fun to hang around him and there was so much to learn from him. He was a fun person who had amazing stories and I would always look forward to going to his office and spending a few hours with him and listening to him. It is a big loss for me and I am heartbroken."

Having starred in so many popular films and series with some of the top actors in the industry, has he found his big break yet? When asked, Jatin answered, “I am not looking for any big break, I am just enjoying my work. I came to the city to act and my dream is to act in films and I am getting to do that. I am living my dream."

He further stated that, during his journey so far, he has not witnessed any struggle but only good days. “You’re working with people you’ve always dreamt of working with. You have seen them on the big screen and then you get to meet them, befriend them and they become a part of your life and then you work with them. I am extremely grateful for my journey till now. It was never difficult. It was always fun. I used to love to act and loved to do theatre. I went to film school and then I came to Mumbai. I always look forward to getting a chance of auditioning or doing theatre or anything. It’s never been a struggle for me."

Up next, Jatin will be seen in a series of projects where he will be getting to explore different roles and show his diversity as an actor. He tells us before wrapping up, “I’m working on a film which has Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi in it and there is another show that is coming out on Sony Liv that is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Then there is Patna Shukla produced by Arbaaz Khan which has Satish Kaushik in it. Besides these, I have a few other projects coming out next year."

