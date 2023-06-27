Salman Khan Will Be Killed; He Is Our Target, Says Fugitive Gangster Goldy Brar

Salman Khan has once again received a death threat from Canada-based fugitive gangster Goldy Brar, who has openly said that the Bollywood superstar is on his gang’s kill list. Earlier this year, the Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person after an e-mail threatening Salman Khan was received at his office in Mumbai.

In an interview with India Today channel, Goldy Brar, alleged mastermind in Sidhu Moosewala killing, said that his gang will “definitely kill" Salman. “We will kill him, we will definitely kill him. Bhai saheb (Lawrence) had stated that he wouldn’t apologise. Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful," Brar said, referring to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview where he said that killing Salman Khan was his “life goal".

Brar continued, “Like we have said earlier, it’s not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our attempts against all our enemies as long as we’re alive. Salman Khan is our target, there’s no doubt about that. We’ll keep trying, and when we succeed, you’ll know."

Advertisement

In May, the Canadian government named Satinder Singh Brar, nicknamed Goldy Brar, among the country’s top 25 wanted criminals. The Punjab-origin affiliate of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang is wanted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for murder, according to the ‘Bolo (Be On the Lookout) Programme’ list issued. The 29-year-old, who reached Canada on a student visa in 2017, allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was recently spotted riding a bicycle in Mumbai. In a video that surfaced on social media, Salman Khan was seen cycling when a fan spotted him from an auto rickshaw and recorded a video.