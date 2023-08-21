Salman Khan's 13-Year-Old Tweet 'Thinking Main Bhi Takla Ho...' Goes Viral Amid His Bald Look

Salman Khan sent his fans into a frenzy after he was clicked sporting a bald look on Sunday. The Bollywood superstar’s look sparked rumours about a sequel of his iconic film Tere Naam, where Salman goes bald in the climax scene. Amid all this, Salman’s 12-year-old tweet about him wanting to shave his head is going massively viral on Reddit.

In July 2011, Salman had tweeted that he was considering a bald look. He had posted, “Thinking mein bhi takla ho ja oooooon." (sic) Netizens are re-sharing Salman’s old post on social media platforms with interesting comments.