Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan Co-star Harshaali Malhotra Aka Munni Makes A Rare Appearance In Town

Remember Harshaali Malhotra who played young Munni in Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Well, she is all grown up now and was recently captured in town. The actress looked effortlessly glam while the paparazzi spotted her. A video of the same has gone viral now.

Harshaali kept it comfy in a purple kurta. With her hair tied to a long ponytail, she donned one of her brightest smiles. Fans on seeing her, dropped in heartfelt comments. One of them wrote, ‘Simple nd beautiful’. Another comment read, “Khubsoorti sadgi me hi hoti h…. so beautiful". “So so pretty and cute," read another one.

Have a look at the video:

Harshaali bagged several awards for her stint in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Apart from that, she has also worked in the television shows Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was released in 2015, is one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history. The Kabir Khan directorial struck a chord with masses, who also loved the chemistry of Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the film.

Harshaali had one shared with ETimes, that going to ATV rides with Salman ‘uncle’ and Kabir Khan ‘uncle’, playing table tennis with them on the sets of her debut film, were few of her fondest moments with them.