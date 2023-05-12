Salman Khan's Cool Look Takes Social Media by Storm; Fans Say 'Jhakkas'

Salman Khan has once again set the internet on fire with his latest picture, which he shared on his social media account. The actor looked cool and dapper in the picture, which has gone viral on social media and fans just can’t keep calm.

In the photo, the Tiger 3 actor can be seen wearing a blue colour tee and hat. He has not captioned the picture. The actor looked absolutely stylish and effortlessly cool in the picture, which garnered a lot of attention from his fans. They were quick to take to social media to praise his cool look and impeccable style. Many fans commented on the post, calling him ‘jhakkas’. One of the fans wrote, “Jhakkas lg rhe h aap." Another wrote, “Uff this colour and u’.

Take a look at the picture here:

Advertisement

The actor has always been a trendsetter and has often been spotted wearing trendy outfits that become a hit among his fans.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also starred Pooja Hedge, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Nigam and others. The family drama worked well at the box office and was loved by fans. The actor also expressed his gratitude towards his fans on the social handle. Apart from this, he will be next seen upcoming film, ‘Tiger 3’, which also stars Katrina Kaif. The film is the third installment of the popular ‘Tiger’ franchise and is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

As reported by E-Times, Shah Rukh Khan joined Salman Khan for Tiger 3 shoot earlier this week at Madh Island. Reportedly, a palatial set has been constructed as the superstars shoot for an action-packed sequence there. Not just this, but the entertainment portal also claims that high security is also being maintained on sets to avoid any leakage of pictures or videos.