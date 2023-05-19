Salman Khan's Fans Rejoice As Superstar Signs Exclusive Deal With OTT Platform

Salman Khan continues to be one of the most influential personalities in the industry. The superstar, who is making all the right noise with his latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has made a ground-breaking move by partnering with the streaming giant Zee5. Khan secured a remarkable five-year deal. This means, all of his upcoming films, starting with the highly anticipated KKBKKJ, which also features Pooja Hegde, will now exclusively premiere on Zee5.

The partnership between Zee5 and Khan has grown stronger ever since the digital premiere of Radhe on the OTT platform. The curiosity around the movie was so much that it led to Zee5’s servers crashing on the day of Radhe’s release.

According to ETimes, insiders familiar with the deal have revealed that Salman Khan has an impressive line-up of films awaiting release. The superstar is currently working on a project produced by Karan Johar. Additionally, there is excitement surrounding Khan’s reunion with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya after Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. Apart from that, his brother, Sohail Khan, is also ready with an exciting project.

Unfortunately, the much-anticipated film Tiger 3 will not be included in this particular deal. According to the source, Yash Raj Films has already entered into an agreement with another OTT giant for the distribution of the action thriller. The exact financial details of the deal between Salman Khan and Zee5 remain undisclosed. But ETimes reported that the last instance when Salman signed a similar deal, he was paid around Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore.

Salman Khan recently disclosed that he sustained an injury while filming Tiger 3. Taking to his social media accounts, Khan shared a picture revealing his bare back, covered with tapes due to injuries. Alongside the image, the actor wrote, “When you think you are carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders," adding “Tiger Zakhmi Hai".

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the hit franchise, following the success of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Other than Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who will be reprising their roles, the upcoming movie also includes Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film will also feature a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Tiger 3 will be the fourth part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe.