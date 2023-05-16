Salman Khan’s First-Ever Audition Tape From Maine Pyar Kiya Goes Viral, Fans Call Him ‘Cutie’

Salman Khan’s appearance may have evolved over the years due to the demands of his profession. However, his chocolate boy appearance in his films from his early days has a separate fan base. We did a little digging and found a rare audition tape of the actor of his character ‘Prem’ from Maine Pyar Kiya.

Reacting to the audition tape, one of the fans wrote, ‘Have never found someone as handsome and charming and good looking as young Salman.’ Another one wrote, “Fetus Salman was such a cutie, definitely among the best looks in Bollywood." “Salman in a first audition with the guitar, I love him," gushed another fan. Regarded as one of the most iconic Bollywood romance flicks of all time, Maine Pyar Kiya remains one of the highest-grossing Indian film of the 1980s and has also bagged Filmfare Awards.

Advertisement

Salman Khan had a small role in the 1988 movie Biwi Ho To Aisi. He officially stepped into the industry and made his film debut in the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya, helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. He became an overnight sensation after this film and rose to fame and became a household name. Post that, Khan and Barjatya collaborated for many more hits including Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for his upcoming film Tiger 3. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and has Katrina Kaif as the female lead. He also made a cameo appearance in the hit film Pathaan. Reportedly, it has been found that YRF is also working on a film that would have Tiger against Pathaan. Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The family entertainer garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.