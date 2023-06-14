Salman Khan's Judwaa Hoarding Was Shot On A Boat; Avinash Gowariker Shares Funny Backstory

Salman Khan, known for being reserved, doesn’t attend many parties except his own and sticks to a small group of close friends. But when it comes to spontaneity, celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker revealed in a chat with Cyrus Broacha, no one can beat Salman. He shared an example from the 90s when they randomly captured a photo on a boat, which ended up becoming the poster for the film Judwaa.

“My first hoarding is the craziest story. I was shooting with Salman and Salman doesn’t shoot beyond Galaxy (apartments). So, one day, he thought ke Galaxy mein bahut shoots ho gaye, let’s step outside Galaxy. So, we crossed the road, went on to one of the fishermen’s boats. He removed his ganji, put on a headband, went on to the boat and posed. I shot it. Shaam ko ghar pe aye, ek ghante mein photos develop kiya and he was like, ‘Yeah, this is good, this is bad’ and Sajid Nadiadwala walks in. He says ‘Yaar, yeh Salman.. this is superb yaar. Iska hoarding banate hain’. Salman was shooting for Judwaa and usme aisa kuch hain nahin. I asked Nadiad how that’ll be possible. He said, ‘Tu chodh de. This is mind blowing. It’s a hoarding shot. He added, ‘Climax ka shooting huya nahin hain.’ So, one can see Salman in a ganji and headband in Judwaa climax scene! Nadiad took that photo and put it up as a hoarding in Juhu. I remember standing underneath it and crying (“My first billboard is the most incredible story. I was shooting with Salman, and Salman doesn’t shoot beyond Galaxy (Apartments). So, one day, he thought we had done enough shoots in Galaxy, let’s step outside Galaxy. We crossed the road and went onto one of the fishermen’s boats. He took off his shirt, put on a headband, and went onto the boat to pose with a mock gun. I captured the shot. In the evening, I came home and developed the photos in an hour, and he was like, ‘Yeah, this is good, this is bad,’ and Sajid Nadiadwala walked in. He said, ‘This is superb. Let’s make a billboard out of this.’ Salman was shooting for Judwaa, and there was nothing like that in the film. I asked Nadiad how it would be possible. He said, ‘Forget it. This is mind-blowing. It’s a hoarding shot.’ He added, ‘We haven’t shot the climax yet.’ So, one can see Salman in a shirtless avatar with a headband in the climax scene of Judwaa! Nadiad took that photo and put it up as a billboard in Juhu. I remember standing near it and crying)."

The hit 1997 film, directed by David Dhawan, featured Salman Khan in a double role.