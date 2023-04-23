Trends :Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanNick JonasSamantha Ruth PrabhuSuniel ShettyKatrina Kaif
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Makes Rakhi Sawant Groove To Billi Billi In The Theatre, Watch

Rakhi Sawant celebrated Eid by watching Salman Khan's recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 16:00 IST

Rakhi Sawant dances inside a theatre. Video : Viral Bhayani
Rakhi Sawant enjoys a massive fan following. Time and again, she is clicked by the paparazzi who give glimpses of her daily life and whereabouts. She recently watched Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the theatre and then danced her heart out amid the audience when the film ended. The actress was seen dancing to the hit song Billi Billi from the film.

Rakhi was all decked up in a golden saree with matching jewellery and coloured hair. While posing for the paparazzi, she expressed her excitement to watch Salman’s movie. She earlier shared that she had been getting ready since the morning to watch the family entertainer.

Rakhi shares a close bond with Salman Khan and has been one of his biggest cheerleaders. When Rakhi was asked what she has got from Salman this Eid, she earlier told ETimes, “Salman Sir ne itna diya hai mujhe…Eid, Diwali aur Christmas mein. He celebrates Christmas with me every year. Salman sir dil mein hai, unse kya maangna? I am thankful to God that he put him in Bollywood and I met him. I am Shah Rukh’s discovery from Main Hoon Na, but it is Salman who kept his hand on my head. Jiske paas ho Salman bhai ka saath use koi nahi laga payega haath."

Another video of Rakhi has gone viral where she was seen cracking jokes while ordering her popcorn. The cashier then asked about her mode of payment, which she heard as ‘mood’ of payment. She was then heard saying, ‘Mera mood hi nahi payment ke liye’.

Speaking of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, the film released on April 21st. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

first published: April 23, 2023, 15:59 IST
last updated: April 23, 2023, 16:00 IST
