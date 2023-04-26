Salman Khan's Let's Dance Chotu Motu Song SLAMMED For 'Glorifying Senseless' Rhymes by ECA

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s recent song Let’s Dance Chotu Motu has come under fire. The song, which was a part of his recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has been slammed by Early Childhood Association (ECA) for using dated, ‘senseless’ nursery rhymes for the song. In an open letter, ECA urged Bollywood to be a little more careful when it comes to creating content for children. For the unversed, the song features rhymes Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Jack and Jill and Humpty Dumpty, among others.

Speaking about the song, which was sung by Salman and features a rap by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Bhasin, the association’s president Dr Swati Popat Vats said, “At a time when parents and schools are trying to move away from these senseless age-old rhymes, here comes a movie that glorifies it! Salman Khan has a huge fan following among children. It means that these senseless rhymes are going to be played by moms as they feed their children and in birthday parties."

Advertisement

“The curriculum focusses on empathy and yet you have songs like Humpty Dumpty and Jack and Jill who have fallen and instead of feeling sad for them here they are all dancing and happy. What message are we sending to children about empathy, caring and other socio-emotional development?" they added.

Read the whole letter below:

Let’s Dance Chotu Motu stars the cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan — Salman, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapati Babu, Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, and Palak Tiwari.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is inching towards Rs 100 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan registers its first noticeable drop [39.82%], after the #Eid period… The mass pockets continue to dominate, but metros register a sharp decline… Eyes ₹ 93 cr [+/-] total in Week 1… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr, Sun 26.61 cr, Mon 10.17 cr, Tue 6.12 cr. Total: ₹ 84.46 cr. #India biz."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here