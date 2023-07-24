Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya Co-Star Pervien Dastur On Losing Out Films: 'Was Replaced By Amrita Singh'

In the 80s, Maine Pyar Kiya became a massive hit, topping the box office in 1989 and setting numerous records. Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial debut proved to be a career-launcher for actors like Salman Khan, Bhagyashree, Monish Behl, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, and Dilip Joshi. However, Pervien Dastur, who portrayed the vamp Seema, vanished from the big screen after the film’s success.

Hailing from Mumbai, Pervien’s family had no connections with the film industry. During her college days, she ventured into modelling, and it was during this time that a director noticed her and invited her to audition for a play, kickstarting her acting journey. Before entering films, Pervien acted in multiple English plays alongside stars like Naseeruddin Shah and Pearl Padamsee. As fate would have it, Sooraj Barjatya was on the lookout for fresh faces for his film when he saw Pervien in a comedy play. Impressed by her performance, Sooraj approached his father, Tarachand Barjatiya, and together, they offered her a role in the film, which she gladly accepted. While Pervien received Rs 25,000 for the project, Bhagyashree was paid Rs 1.5 lakhs for her role.

During a chat with Bollywood Thikana, the actress revealed that she was unhappy with the film offers she received. As a result, she shifted her career to become an air hostess at Air India.