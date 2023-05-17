Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Khan's Diamond Earrings Stolen; Here's How Much It Cost

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s diamond earrings got stolen recently from her Mumbai apartment. As reported by E-Times, Arpita filed a complaint regarding the same with the Mumbai police following which her house help was arrested. He has been identified as Sandip Hegde, a resident of Ambewadi slums from Mumbai’s Vile Parle East area.

Hegde was a member of Arpita Khan’s staff team along with 10 other people and had been working at her residence for four months now. Reportedly, he ran away after stealing earrings and has now been booked under section 381 (theft by servant) of IPC. While he is currently in police custody, the stolen earrings have also been recovered by the cops from his residence.

The entertainment portal also claims that in her complaint, Arpita stated that her diamond earrings were worth Rs 5 lakh. She alleged that the earrings were kept in the makeup tray when they went missing.

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita is married to actor Aayush Sharma. The two tied the knot in 2014. They are parents to two adorable kids, son Ahil and daughter Ayat.

Arpita and Aayush recently hosted a grand Eid party in Mumbai which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Salman, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Tabu among others.

Last month, at a TedX event, Aayush opened up about the trolls that his wife faces for her weight or colour complexion when he said, “She is a constant target, that being a celebrity she shouldn’t be so fat, she should dress a certain way. And she is dark in colour. Every time her picture comes, people are quick to remind that she is dark in colour. Today, beauty is no longer internal, no one wants to know how beautiful you are as a human being, but people want to see you beautiful externally."