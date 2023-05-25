Salman Khan's Surprises All With His New French Beard Look, Fans Call Him 'Dashing'

After a hiatus of four years, Salman Khan made a comeback to the big screen on Eid with the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film marked his return to theatres on Eid. The last time he had an Eid release was in 2019 with Bharat. The superstar of Bollywood who is truly loved by the masses for his larger than life persona recently gave fans the surprise of their lives when he turned up at an award show with a brand new look.

On Thursday, popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani shared a clip of Salman Khan walking the red carpet of an event in his fresh avatar. The actor sported a neat french beard in a simple red shirt and black trousers. The actor posed with other celebs and greeted the paparazzi with respect. Needless to say, Salman Khan looked dapper in his new look.

As for fans, they seemed to love Salman Khan’s new look. One of them even equated it to Robert Downey Jr’s Marvel character, “Looks like Tony Stark(with heart eyes emoji)," he wrote. Another one commented, “Jaan meri(with red heart emojis)". Someone else said, “Bhaijaaaaaaan(with fire emojis)".

Earlier this week, Salman Khan was spotted late Wednesday night making his way to Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023. The superstar was seen at the Mumbai airport with his team of security, headed to board his flight. However, when Salman noticed a young boy trying to reach out to the actor, he stopped and gave the little one a memory of a lifetime.

In the video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Salman was seen bringing his team to a standstill and allowing a young boy to reach out to him. The boy was seen running and hugging him, leaving Salman Khan with a big smile. The actor hugged back and greeted him.

Besides the sweet gesture, what also caught our attention in the video was Salman’s new look. The actor was seen debuting his goatee look at the airport, bringing back memories of Kick. The look does spark speculation that the actor has begun work on Kick 2.