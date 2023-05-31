‘Salwar Kameez Over Jeans’: When Hema Malini Talked About 'Protective' Dharmendra

Yesteryear superstar Dharmendra ruled the silver screen in the 60s and 70s. His charming smile, personality and powerful acting made him a fan favourite. While his professional success often caught the limelight, his personal life, especially his marriage to Bollywood’s Dream Girl, Hema Malini was much talked about. But did you know that the actor is claimed to be “traditional" and “protective" when it came to his daughters Esha and Ahana Deol?

Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur with whom he has 4 children- Sunny, Bobby, Ajeeta, and Vijayta Deol before he entered the movie industry. Later, he fell in love with Hema Malini and got married in 1980. With the Seeta aur Geeta actress, he had two daughters Esha and Ahana Deol. But reportedly, despite being brought up in a family that is a part of the film industry Esha and Ahana had to change out of their shorts or jeans into salwar kameez whenever he was visiting them.

During an interview on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Hema Malini revealed that Dharmendra “likes to see them in salwar kameez". She said that whenever the daughters get to know that their father is coming, they would slip into salwar kameez. And the moment he goes, they go back to wearing jeans. Hema said, “He does not mind jeans and all. He prefers salwar kameez." The actress also agreed that the Sholay actor is indeed very “traditional".

In the same episode, Esha and Ahana graced the interview and the Dhoom actress revealed her interest in joining the movies, but “it all depends on what her father has to say about it." Hema chimed and said that Dharmendra was okay with dance, but not films. Esha shared that the Dharam Veer actor is “very possessive" and believes that girls have to sit at home only. She also claimed that her father does not like them wearing “sleeveless tops and short pants."

Dharmendra has delivered many super hit movies like Sholay along with Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan and others. He has starred in Dharam Veer, Phool Aur Patthar, Anupama and many others. He will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.