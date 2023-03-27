Samantha Asked to 'Date Someone' After Divorce; SS Rajamouli Spent Rs 80 Cr for RRR Oscar Campaign?

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, continues to make news even after a year of its release. Earlier this month, the film, directed by SS Rajamouli, won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards which took place in Los Angeles. However, the film courted controversy over its Oscar promotions after it was reported that SS Rajamouli apparently spent Rs 80 crores for RRR’s campaigning in the US.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the much-loved stars in the industry. The Kathavakalu Rendhu Kaadhal star is an avid social media user and she often interacts with her mega fan following on social media. Samantha, who is gearing up for her big release - Shaakuntalam is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming project, however, this didn’t stop the star from responding to one of her fans’ requests to date someone. And her response is winning hearts on social media.

Alia Bhatt, who started her Bollywood career with the film Student Of The Year in 2012, is now one of the prominent actresses in the Hindi film industry. Ever since her debut, her name has always popped up in debates over nepotism. However, the actress has never avoided addressing the issue and has always presented her views on the same. Recently, an old video of Alia Bhatt opening up about being labelled as a “nepo kid" has resurfaced on the internet.

Oscars performance of the viral song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR left social media divided. While a section of the internet was happy to see Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava taking to the Oscars stage to perform Naatu Naatu live, some were upset with the fact that RRR’s original stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan couldn’t dance to the song.

After speculations, Calvin Klein finally unveiled their partnership with BTS member Jeon Jungkook with a steamy teaser video. The Golden Maknae of the biggest K-pop band can be seen donning their clothes and striking sexy poses for the camera. However, the teaser did not show his face clearly. It only gave a glimpse of him, with his tattoos and his lip piercing. Sharing the video, they wrote, “Same time, tomorrow?"

