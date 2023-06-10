Samantha Blushes As Oo Antava Plays In Serbian Club, Varun Dhawan Cheers Her On; Watch

The team of Citadel India are in Serbia to shoot a leg of the series. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan took a much-deserved break from work. A video captured them enjoying themselves at a club in Belgrade, and it quickly made its way onto social media, giving fans a glimpse of their downtime.

A video, shared by a member of the film’s crew, has gone viral on social media, giving fans a sneak peel into the lively atmosphere of Belgrade, Serbia. In the video, Samantha can be spotted sporting a black leather top paired with leather pants, while holding a beer bottle in her hand. The music playing in the background is her very own blockbuster song “Oo Antava" from the movie Pushpa, and Samantha cannot resist grooving to the beat in the video. Encouraged by others, she takes off her glasses and grooves to the song. Eventually, Varun, too, joins in the fun, dancing alongside fellow crew members and engaging with Samantha. Check out the video here: