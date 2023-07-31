Samantha Prabhu Adds an Adorable Twist to Monday Motivation, Hits the Gym with Her Pet Cat Gelato!

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is back from her vacation in Bali, returned to the gym on Monday morning and shared glimpses from her adorable workout session with her cat, Gelato on her Instagram stories. In the first video, Samantha was seen wearing a black tee over a pair of grey shorts, and cuddling her cat while exercising.

In another video, the adorable feline was seen standing on top of a weighing machine. Samantha could be heard saying in the video, “Gelato, you need to work on your muscles, Junaid (her gym trainer) is very disappointed."

The actor is currently taking a break from acting to focus on her health after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called myositis. The disease causes inflammation in muscles leading to weakness, swelling and pain.

The actor shared several images from her girls’ trip on Instagram and took fans by surprise after cutting her hair short. She captioned the post, “Live a little they said." In the photos, Samantha could be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of the tropical paradise, partaking in pottery classes, eating healthy food and exploring the local market.

Fans of the actor were happy to see her thriving and living her best life. One person commented, “So happy for u…at last you are listening to what they said, and more importantly the right one that they said…have fun Sam baby." Another person wrote, “Nature is a absolute therapy for you. You smile is our absolute therapy Sam."