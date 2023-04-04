Samantha 1st Time Reacts to Naga Chaitanya's Dating Rumours, Says 'If He Changes His Behaviour...'

Shortly after Naga Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actor’s relationship rumours with actress Sobhita Dhulipala have been doing the rounds. Now, it seems that Samantha has finally reacted to those rumours. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan. Talking about Naga Chaitanya’s relationship rumours, she reportedly said that she is not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom.

Samantha said, as reported by The Siasat Daily, “I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not know the value of love will be left in tears irrespective of the number of people they date. At least that girl should be happy. If he changes his behaviour and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone."

Earlier, during her media interactions, she opened up about her divorce and said that she was in a very dark place. The couple announced their separation in October 2021, four years after their wedding. “During the toughest times of this condition, I was in a very dark place, and I had some really dark thoughts. I was not going to let these thoughts destroy me. It means I have to start looking one step forward. I am fortunate that many close people stood by me. I still haven’t overcome it, but the number of bad days has reduced a lot," Samantha told Zoom Digital.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on April 14. Besides this, Samantha also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan in her pipeline.

