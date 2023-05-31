Samantha Ruth Prabhu All Set To Start Filming For Her Debut Hollywood Film; Deets Inside

One of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a busy schedule ahead. With back-to-back films in her lineup, she recently completed shooting for the movie Shaakuntalam and will start working on the action-packed web series Citadel. That apart, she is all set to start filming for her Hollywood project, an adaptation of the novel The Arrangements of Love, published in 2004.

According to reports, Samantha’s Hollywood film is titled Chennai Stories and will star Vivek Kalra in the lead role. This marks Samantha’s debut in an English-language feature film. The movie is expected to be released in both English and Tamil. Filming is reportedly set to take place in Chennai, India, as well as in the United Kingdom.

The film is said to revolve around the story of a man who returns to his hometown, Chennai, following the death of his mother. In search of his estranged father, he takes the help of a detective, played by Samantha, who comes from a conservative background. The movie delves into the cultural differences they encounter and explores how they are drawn to each other despite their contrasting worlds.

The film is helmed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John and written by Nimmi Harasgama. It is produced by Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films. Samantha had earlier spoken about the film in an interview with Variety. She had said, “Arrangements of Love is such an endearing story. I am a huge fan of Downtown Abbey and I am very excited to work with Philip John. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set."

Samantha is currently in Turkey, wrapping up the shoot of her next, Khushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda.