Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Varun Dhawan Savour Sweet Delights on Citadel Shoot in Siberia; See Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will be soon sharing screen space in a web series Citadel. Fans are excited to see them together. Well, they are currently shooting in Siberia for the same. The actors are having a great time together as it is shown in the pictures shared by Varun Dhawan on his social handle. Both are seen enjoying a desert date amid shooting.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Varun shared photos from the Citadel set. In one of the photos, both can be seen all smiles as they enjoyed a dessert together. They are also seen eating a dessert together on one plate. Varun is spotted wearing a blue shirt and Samantha kept it simple in a black top. She is looking stylish with her hair open. Sharing the photos, The Bhediya actor wrote, “In between work We play next year we slay." The same photo was shared by the actress on her Instagram stories too and she captioned it as ‘Next year we slay."

Take a look here:

Recently, Varun and Samantha hit to headlines after a video of both dancing to Oo Antava song from a club in Siberia went viral. The actress grooved with the team as Varun rooted for her. She shared a few happy photos from her Siberia trip as well.

Directed by Raj and DK, Citadel is the Indian adaptation of the International series of the same name which was created by the director duo, the Russo Brothers. According to strong reports, the actress is performing high-octane action sequences in the film along with Varun Dhawan.