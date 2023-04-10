Samantha Answers Fan's Question On How She Keeps on Going: 'This is Not How My Story...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is busy with the promotions of her upcoming romantic drama Shaakuntalam. Samantha has been visiting multiple cities to promote Shaakuntalam, and it seems that with some time on her hand, the Yashoda star thought to devote it to her fans. She conducted an interactive session with her fans. Ahead of the release of Gunasekhar's directorial, the actress responded to a fan asking her how she manages to do things despite dealing with so many issues in her life, and her response will surely make your Monday.

A fan on Twitter asked Samantha, “Dude, where do you get your strength from.. how do you keep on going strong despite so many f***ups happening..” To which the actress confidently responded, “Because this is not how my story will end, I decide,” she said by adding a smile and a white heart emoticon.

Apart from this, a user also questioned Samantha about what she would like to question her loyal fan base. The fan's question read: “If there’s one word you have for your loyal fan, what would that be Sam? Like they have been through your ups and downs. Through your darkest and brightest day.” Responding to this, Samantha wrote, “Stranger yesterday, family today.”

Well, it was not just her fans who participated in the “Ask Sam” session. Samantha’s industry friend and the Sita Ramam star Mrunal Thakur also quizzed her. While calling Samantha “inspiring,” Mrunal asked when the two of them are collaborating on screen. Mrunal wrote, “Can’t wait to watch Shaakuntalam! You’re so inspiring Sam. My question to you is when are we working on a film together?” Lauding Mrunal’s work in her latest release Gumraah, the Shaakuntalam star wrote, “Congratulations on Gumraah beautiful Mrunal Thakur. Let’s do it.. love the idea!!”

Talking about Shaakuntalam, the movie, which is helmed by Gunasekhar, stars Samantha and Dev Mohan in titular roles. The movie will hit the theatres on April 14. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in Yashoda, which was released in November last year. Besides Shaakuntalam, the actress will also be seen in Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. Samantha also has Shiva Nirvana’s Kushi, wherein she will share the screen space with Vijay Devrakonda. The movie is expected to release this year in September.

