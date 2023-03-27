Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the much-loved stars in the industry. The Kathavakalu Rendhu Kaadhal star is an avid social media user and she often interacts with her mega fan following on social media. Samantha, who is gearing up for her big release - Shaakuntalam, is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming project, however, this didn’t stop the star from responding to one of her fans’ request to date someone. And her response is winning hearts on social media.

Recently, a fan shared a beautiful edit of Samantha and asked her to date someone, to which she responded. A fan took to Twitter and made a personal request to Samantha. The fan said, “I know it’s not my place to say but plz Date someone." The actress’ replied to the tweet and wrote, “Who will love me like you do," with a heart emoji.

Take a look at the Twitter exchange here:

As fans would know, South stars Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in October, 2022. When Samantha made her debut in Koffee With Karan season 7, show’s host Karan Johar questioned her about her divorce and failed marriage with Naga Chaitanya, she said, “It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been." Karan asked her if there are any hard feelings between her and Chay. The actress replied, “Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes. So it’s not an amicable situation right now." Samantha also added, “Not right now, but maybe sometime in the future, yeah."

Speaking about Samantha’s film, Shaakuntalam, the movie is gearing up for a grand release worldwide next month.Shaakuntalam was initially scheduled to release in February but got postponed. The film is now set to release on April 14, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film will also be available in 3D, promising a visual treat to movie buffs.

The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. Shaakuntalam also has Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles. Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha will mark her debut with this film in Telugu. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan will also be seen performing prominent roles in the Telugu drama among others.Music is composed by Mani Sharma.The movie is jointly bankrolled by the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

