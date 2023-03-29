Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently gearing up for her release Shaakuntalam, has revealed that the popular track ‘Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa was offered to her “in the middle of the separation" from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress said that her friends, family and well-wishers told her to turn down the offer as she shouldn’t do “an item song" right after her separation.

In an interview with Miss Malini, Samantha recalled how she didn’t want to hide away during her divorce proceedings. She said, “When I was offered ‘Oo Antava’, it was in the middle of the separation (from Chaitanya). After the announcement came, every well-wisher and every family member was like ‘You will sit at home, you will not do an item song just when you have announced the separation’. Even my friends, who always encouraged me to challenge myself, told me, ‘Do not do an item song’. But I was like, ‘Ok, I am doing it.'"

She continued, “I just thought, ‘Why should I hide?’ I did not do anything wrong. I was not going to wait for all of the trolling, abuse and hate to go away and slowly creep back in like someone who committed a crime. I was not going to do that. I gave my marriage 100 percent, it did not work out. But, I was not going to beat myself up and feel guilty for something I didn’t do."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu impressed everyone with her sensuous dance number Oo Antava in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The song became a rage even before the film’s release. Samantha’s scintillating moves in the song were appreciated by critics as well as the audiences. There were also rumours that Samantha would play a significant part in Pushpa: The Rule, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

It was reported that Pushpa’s lead star Allu Arjun personally convinced Samantha for Oo Antava. She reportedly charged Rs 5 crores for the three-minute song.

