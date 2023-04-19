Samantha Ruth Prabhu Blushes As Varun Dhawan Holds Her Close at Citadel Premiere in London

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her to way to the red carpet premiere of Citadel in London. The actress, who is headlining Citadel India, was joined by her co-star Varun Dhawan and the directors of the Indian chapter, Raj & DK. The actress made heads turn as she made her way to the event.

For the special evening, Samantha handpicked a black ensemble from the house of Victoria Beckham. She was seen looking drop dead gorgeous in a fitting black crop top and a matching ankle-length skirt. She topped it off with a snake necklace. Varun twinned with her in a black tee, jacket, and matching pants.

On the carpet, Samantha appeared to be blushing as Varun held her close and they posed for pictures. Samantha also posed solo, flashing her contagious smile, and later joined the team of Citadel India for a group picture.

Citadel India is currently in shoot. The Indian chapter is a branch from the international version starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. When in India, at the press conference of Citadel earlier this month, Priyanka was asked if he offered any advice to Samantha and Varun.

The actress said, “I don’t think I can give them any advice. They’re such accomplished actors in their own ways. There’s nothing I can say. I met Varun recently at the NMACC event and he was telling me how the shoot is going, how excited he is. There are some really cool threads that connect the other installments with our installment, so we were talking about those."

Meanwhile, Citadel is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. The series is backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo aka The Russo Brothers, and is created by David Weil.

