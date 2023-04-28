Did You Know Samantha Bought Back Same House She Shared With Naga Chaitanya for Whopping Amount?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who turns 36 today, has been in the eye of the storm ever since she announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya. From reports that she had demanded Rs 200 crore in alimony from Naga Chaitanya, which she has since debunked as a ridiculous rumour, to claims of infidelity – rumours have surrounding the superstar have made headlines every now and then. But the self-made star has time and again shut down trolls and busted the rumours.

Not long after she announced her divorce, Samantha made headlines, this time for repurchasing the very same house in Hyderabad she used to share with her ex-husband. A video of veteran actor Murali Mohan surfaced on social media, revealing that Samantha has bought back the same house she had lived in with Naga Chaitanya before their divorce, and at a significant cost.

As per reports, Samantha repurchased the very house by offering a handsome profit to its previous owners. In the interview, Murali Mohan shared his thoughts on Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce and said that they were a picture-perfect couple who never argued. Murali went on to add that the couple used to spend long hours at the gym together and that they never caused any disturbance to their neighbours by throwing parties or playing loud music. “They were very quiet. Unfortunately, I never dreamed of them separating. I was shocked when I got to know about that," he said.

On the work front, Samantha will star in the Indian version of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. The drama series is the remake of the American series that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci. She is also set to play the role of a Kashmiri girl in the upcoming film directed by Shiva Nirvana. The movie revolves around the love story of an army officer posted in Jammu and Kashmir and his relationship with the Kashmiri girl. Alongside Samantha, the movie will also star Vijay Deverakonda and Murli Sharma in lead roles.

