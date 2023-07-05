Samantha Decks Up as New Bride, Spotted at Temple with Vijay Deverakonda; Video Goes Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen decked up as a new bride as she stood beside Vijay Deverakonda in a new video. The actors, who are currently filming for their upcoming movie Kushi, appeared to be filming a puja scene at a temple in Draksharama, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday. In the video, Samantha turned heads in a simple yet beautiful red saree.

She was joined by a dapper Vijay Deverakonda. Also dressed in traditional ensemble, Vijay stole hearts in an all-white ensemble. In the video, Samantha and Vijay were seen joined by the other cast members of the film. They participated in the puja but offered to bow down and greet fans when they noticed the camera.

The photos and videos of the duo at the temple have now gone viral.

Samantha had also shared a photo from the sets. A close up of her look, Samantha was seen holding a hand fan while clicking the selfie.

Samantha and Vijay have been busy wrapping up the filming of Kushi. The film, directed by Shiva Nirvana, is a romantic drama and marks the duo’s second film together. They previously starred in Mahanati (2018). The film was delayed after Samantha had to take a break from work for the treatment of her auto-immune condition Myositis. Portions of the film were shot in Kashmir last year.