Samantha Brutally Trolled for 'Fake Accent' at Citadel London Premiere, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is headlining Citadel India. She was joined by her co-star Varun Dhawan and creators Raj and DK at London premiere of Citadel.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 08:17 IST

Mumbai, India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently attended American TV series Citadel premiere in London.
After Jr NTR, Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is being trolled for her alleged “fake" accent. Samantha, who will be seen in the Indian spin-off of Citadel along with Varun Dhawan, recently attended the London premiere of the original American TV series, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. At the event, The Family Man 2 actress interacted with the press on the red carpet and spoke about playing an important role in the spy thriller. However, what caught netizens’ attention was Samantha’s accent.

A video featuring Samantha talking about her role in Citadel to the media has surfaced online. But her accent has received mixed reactions on social media. In the video, Samantha along with Varun Dhawan can be seen talking about being part of the Indian version of Citadel. One user tweeted, “I adore her a lot but the way she is faking her accent. She should have spoken in Indian accent only." Another one called the video, “Cringe."

Previously, RRR star Jr NTR was trolled for his “fake accent" on the Golden Globes red carpet. Meanwhile, Citadel India is currently being shot. The Indian chapter is a branch from the international version starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. When in India, at the press conference of Citadel earlier this month, Priyanka was asked if she offered any advice to Samantha and Varun.

The actress said, “I don’t think I can give them any advice. They’re such accomplished actors in their own ways. There’s nothing I can say. I met Varun recently at the NMACC event and he was telling me how the shoot is going, how excited he is. There are some really cool threads that connect the other installments with our installment, so we were talking about those."

Shrishti Negi

first published: April 25, 2023, 08:13 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 08:17 IST
