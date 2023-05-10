Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu But Seerat Kapoor Roped In For An Item Song In Pushpa 2? Latter Reveals

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunted her ‘Oo Antava’ moves in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise, she left everyone completely impressed. While fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the film, it was recently reported that not Samantha but Seerat Kapoor is likely to stun all this time with an item song. However, Kapoor has now clarified that all such reports are ‘baseless and unfounded’.

On Wednesday, Seerat Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and issued a statement. She admitted that even though she met her ‘dear friend’ Allu Arjun recently, she will not be a part of Pushpa 2. Kapoor further urged everyone not to spread rumours.

“Of late, there have been reports suggesting my involvement in Pushpa 2, particularly in an item song. I would like to clarify that these rumours are baseless and unfounded. While it is true that I recently bumped into my dear friend Allu Arjun, it was simply a pleasant encounter and we took a photo together. I have not been cast in the film and I am not performing an item song in it. I appreciate the enthusiasm and support but I kindly request everyone to refrain from spreading false information. Your continued encouragement means a lot to me and I will make sure to keep you all updated on my current projects through official announcements. Thank you all for your unwavering love," her statement read.

Talking about Pushpa, it is written and directed by Sukumar. The film was released in 2021 and was widely loved by all. The action drama dealt with red sandalwood smuggling. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. While the shooting of Pushpa 2 is currently underway, Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined the film.

Besides this, earlier this year, E-Times reported that Pushpa director Sukumar has decided to include ‘one major Bollywood A-lister preferably one of the Khans or Ajay Devgn, if not somebody else’ for Pushpa 2. However, there is no official announcement regarding this as of now.

