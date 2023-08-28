Samantha Ruth Prabhu Can't Control Her 'Kushi' In This Post From New York

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be romancing Vijay Deverakonda in her upcoming movie Kushi. The trailer has already generated curiosity among fans and the songs are being loved by all. With just a few days left for its release, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her excitement in a new post. The actress, who is on a break from in the USA, shared a photo of herself walking around the bustling city and expressed excitement. “The only thing a person can ever really do is keep moving forward. It’s Kushi week," she wrote.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also posted a photo from her visit to the Warner Bros. studio. Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a still from inside the famous studio, which features the iconic orange couch in the American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The background was the same as the cafe scene of the show where the main characters would hang out. Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, she added the chorus lines from the series’ theme song: “I’ll be there for you, (When the rain starts to pour), I’ll be there for you (Like I’ve been there before)…"

In another post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu could be seen enjoying the calming nightlife on the streets of the USA. In the picture, the actress was spotted in all-black attire crossing the empty street. The shot is quite aesthetic, with the undertone of the lights and dark surroundings.

As the release date of the film draws near, advance bookings have already kicked off on a global scale. However, in India, the start of advance sales is yet pending. The latest report indicates that early bookings within the country are scheduled to commence on Wednesday.