Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘Can’t Wait To Meet' Ram Charan’s ‘Little Princess’, Showers Baby Girl With Love

Ram Charan and Upasana recently welcomed a baby girl, earlier in the day. They welcomed their bundle of joy in Hyderabad. While fans, and well-wishers are showering the new-born with love and blessings, actress Ram’s Rangasthalam co-star and friend Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished the new parents and blessed the baby girl.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a post of Ram and Upasana and wrote, “So happy for both of you ( three heart emojis ), can’t wait to meet the little princess," tagging Ram Charan and Upasana.

Have a look at the story :

The news of Ram and Upasana’s baby was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where Upasana is admitted. Sharing a medical bulletin, the hospital said, “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well."