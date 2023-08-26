Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates 29 Million Followers On Instagram With A Special Picture

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in a holiday mood. The actress has jetted off to New York City, shelling out some major vacation goals. From treating us with glimpses of towering cityscapes to splurging into exquisite cuisines, Samantha seems to be making the most of her time in the vibrant city. But amidst all the relaxation, the Shaakuntalam actress did not forget to thank her fans in her own unique way when she achieved another mini-feat. Recently, Samantha indirectly sent out love to her virtual family after she crossed 29 million followers on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a picture of herself, exuding an adorable expression. “29 million. I see you" she captioned the photo. The snap captured the diva peeking out from a pair of sunglasses, which was hooked to the bridge of her nose. She sported a subtle smile, giving a cute expression through her eyes. In what could be made out from the video, it seems that Samantha was dressed in a black-collared denim outfit.

Back in February 2021 when Samantha hit 15 million Instagram followers, the actress shared a video on the platform, thanking her fans for making her follower count grow. “I just finished my shoot and I realised that I have a little surprise. 15 million followers on Instagram. Nothing gets us till here alone. I have to thank you for every single like, comment, and appreciation you sent my way. It really, really helped me and inspired me to do better and I can’t thank you enough. I love you all," read her heartwarming note.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an active member of the internet community, often sharing updates about her personal and professional ventures on the platform. Coming back to her New York diaries, the actress, not long ago, posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram visiting the Natural History Museum. She was seen enjoying the illusionary displays of nature inside the museum.