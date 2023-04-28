Trends :Jiah Khan Case LiveCitadel ReviewSamantha Ruth PrabhuAR RehmanDunki SRK
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Prays For 'Good Year' On Birthday Amid Myositis Treatment, Chittibabu Feud

It should be noted that Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this selfie on social media just hours before turning 36.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 14:31 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a happy selfie on social media. (Photo: Instagram)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is widely loved by all and enjoys a massive fan following. Her social media handles are a treat for her fans with which the Shaakuntalam actress often shares insights into her behind-the-camera life. On Thursday night too, Samantha took to her Instagram stories and dropped a selfie in which she was seen flaunting her million-dollar smile. Samantha added the song ‘Jericho’ by Iniko to the background and dropped a cryptic note. “It’s going to be a good year," she wrote along with a red heart emoji.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram story here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a happy selfie on social media.

It should be noted that Samantha shared this Instagram story just hours before turning 36. It also comes at a time when Samantha has been dealing with repeated attacks from the producer Chittibabu. Recently, he declared that Samantha’s career was over after Shaakuntalam’s failure and argued that the actress wasn’t fit for her role in Gunasekhar’s directorial.

ALSO READ: Times Birthday Girl Samantha Ruth Prabhu Took Internet By Storm With Hot Photoshoots, See Pics

“Samantha is not 18-20 years old now. Quite old, so I said she was not a suitable choice for the role of the iconic beauty Shakuntala, what’s wrong with that? Her glamorous days are over and it’s time to move on to supporting roles," Chittibabu reportedly said, adding that Samantha is not ready to accept the truth.

RELATED NEWS

Talking about Samantha’s latest release Shaakuntalam, it is a Telugu-language mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on April 14. It received mixed reviews from all and failed to leave a mark at the box office. The film earned Rs 5 crores across all languages on its opening day. It dropped on day 2 and collected just Rs 1.5 crores. On day 3, Shaakuntaam managed to earn Rs 2 crores. Reportedly, the makers have suffered losses of more than Rs 20 crore.

Chirag Sehgal

first published: April 28, 2023, 14:00 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 14:31 IST
