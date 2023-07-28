Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dances Her Heart Out In Shorts and Tank Top In Latest Video From Bali; Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a break and is focusing on her health. The actress, who was also diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis last year, is currently in Bali. She has been sharing several pictures and videos from her vacation to keep her fans updated. On Friday too, Samantha took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video on which she was seen dancing her heart out.

In the clip, Samantha sported denim shorts with a tank top as she grooved to the song Mentirosa by Ráfaga. She was also accompanied by her friend Anusha Swamy. In the caption of her video, the Shaakuntalam actress wrote, “Girls trip 100/100 (heart emoji)."

Several fans reacted to the video and showered love on their favourite actress. “Don’t know why, but I love her expression and personality," one of the fans wrote. Another user called Samantha and her friend ‘cutes’.

Even Anusha Swamy took to the comment sections and wrote, “To only good times, good vibes & everything nice." In another comment, she added, “For everyone being bitter, do this dance, you’ll feel better." Watch the video here:

Samantha has been sharing several pictures and videos from Bali for the last few days. Recently, she also visited the Uluwatu Temple which is one of Bali’s top tourist spots. However, the actress lost her sunglasses to the monkeys there.