Samantha Ruth Prabhu Denies Reacting to Naga Chaitanya's Rumoured Affair With Sobhita Dhulipala

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted after a report claimed that she responded to her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala’s dating rumours. Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017 and announced separation in October 2021.

Samantha was reacting to the report which falsely quoted her as saying, “I’m not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not value love will be left in tears, regardless of how many people they date. At least that girl should be happy." Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Samantha quote retweeted the report and wrote, “I never said this!!"

Earlier during a promotional interview for her movie Shaakuntalam, Samantha revealed that the hit track ‘Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa was offered to her “in the middle of the separation" from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress said that her friends, family and well-wishers told her to turn down the offer as she shouldn’t do “an item song" right after her separation.

In an interview with Miss Malini, Samantha recalled how she didn’t want to hide away during her divorce proceedings. She said, “When I was offered ‘Oo Antava’, it was in the middle of the separation (from Chaitanya). After the announcement came, every well-wisher and every family member was like ‘You will sit at home, you will not do an item song just when you have announced the separation’. Even my friends, who always encouraged me to challenge myself, told me, ‘Do not do an item song’. But I was like, ‘Ok, I am doing it.'"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on April 14. Besides this, Samantha has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan in her pipeline.

