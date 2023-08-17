Samantha Ruth Prabhu Describes Vijay Deverakonda's Perfect Life Partner

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are looking forward to the release of their upcoming film Kushi. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is all set to hit the theatres on September 1. Both Samantha and Vijay are busy with promotions. Both actors attended an event recently, and Samantha talked about what Vijay’s life partner should be like.

Samantha said that Vijay’s future spouse should belong from a non-entertainment background and easily mix with his family. Vijay also agreed with Samantha’s opinions. Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that Vijay refrains from engaging with people on call and prefers to interact with them via texts. Vijay also revealed many interesting details about Samantha. He said that actor Rahul Ravindran, Chinmayi Sripada, and costume designer Neeraja Kona Samantha’s best friends. Vijay Deverakonda also said that Samantha is not short-tempered and has never uttered any expletives, even while she is angry with someone.

Samantha and Vijay caused a furor on social media with their dance performance at the Kushi musical concert held on Independence Day. The musical concert was held at the HICC Convention Centre in Hyderabad. Vijay danced in a vest and white pyjamas while Samantha was in a printed black and cream lehenga. She paired the outfit with a black blouse. Music director Hesham Abdul Wahab, singer Sid Sriram, Javed Ali, Anurag Kulkarni, Hari Charan, and many others also performed at the event.

Stakes are high for Kushi, considering the association of Samantha and Vijay and the brilliant response received by its trailer. The trailer became a hit with the audience and has received 17 million views so far.