Samantha Ruth Prabhu Doesn't Bring Her Problems On Sets, Is Super Strong, Says Kushi Director Nirvana

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to star in the Telugu romantic drama Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, this is the actress’ second outing with the director after their 2019 movie Majili. Shiva recently shared that bringing talented artists together brings him immense joy.

Speaking about his experience of working with Samantha again, Shiva shared with Indian Express, “I always respect a great artiste. I worked with Samantha for Majili. Before Majili, I knew of her as a very good artiste but when I started working with her, I came to know how amazing she can act. She can translate my lines very easily and she can improvise my lines during performance."

The filmmaker added that both Samantha and Vijay have ‘the capability to surprise him’.“Every director wants to be surprised on sets and I am always looking for that surprise. When I am in front of the monitor, I want to enjoy the scene like an audience. When I see Sam or Vijay’s (Deverakonda) expressions, I forget that I am a director, I will enjoy myself like an audience. I can imagine myself like the audience sitting in the theatre."

He further added, “So, when Sam gives an extraordinary performance, or expression or even a wink also, it makes me so happy as an audience. So, when you get that feeling, it means a lot."

While Samantha juggles her work commitments, the actress has been battling the autoimmune disease myositis. Despite her battle with the disease, Shiva shared that Samantha’s superpower is that she forgets everything happening around her when she stands in front of the camera.

Speaking of Kushi, the film is all set to release on September 1, 2023. The film will see the two actors reunite after their 2018 film Mahanati.

Apart from Kushi, the actress has now joined hands with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for the Indian adaption of the sci-fi series Citadel. The spy series would be the Indian version of The Russo Brothers’ upcoming series which also goes by the same name. It will be directed by Raj and DK who helmed The Family Man. Samantha was a part of the second season of the series.