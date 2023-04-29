Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drops BTS Pics Of Performing Stunts On Sets; Says ‘What screws us up most…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Saturday shared behind-the-scenes pictures of her performing stunts. The actress took to her social media handle to share the pictures, giving her fans a glimpse into her intense training and hard work.

In the pictures, Samantha can be seen performing high-octane stunts with ease and agility, while being supported by safety harnesses and cables. The actress is seen donning an all-black outfit and sporting a fierce look as she performs the stunts. In her caption, Samantha wrote, “What screws us up most in life is the picture in our head of how it’s supposed to be. #TuTeraKar." As soon as she shared the pictures, fans started commenting. One of the fans wrote, “Only actress who doesn’t like to use dupes you’re a real stunner Sam." Another wrote, “Happy Birthday samantha you’re so good."

Many also wished her the best on her birthday. The Yashoda actress celebrated her 36th birthday on Friday. Wishes from Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Kalyani Priyadarshini, and many other celebs poured for her.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Samantha’s fans and followers have been eagerly waiting for her web series Citadel, which is set to be an action-packed thriller. The series is being directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., who have previously directed hit shows like “The Family Man" and “Go Goa Gone".

The actress’s dedication and hard work for the stunts have impressed her fans and colleagues alike. Many have taken to social media to praise her for her commitment to the role and her fitness.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry, with a career spanning over a decade. She has won several awards for her performances in movies like “Neethaane En Ponvasantham" and “Oh! Baby". Samantha will be seen next in the Telugu romantic movie Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

