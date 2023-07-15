Trends :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Enjoys Her Well-Deserved Break, Takes Off On Road Trip To Golden Temple Vellore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda.
July 15, 2023

After announcing her break for health reasons post wrapping up Citadel India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took off on a road trip to Vellore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped the filming of Citadel India. The actress confirmed the news of wrapping up the shoot schedule on her Instagram Stories. Directed by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame, Citadel India is a spin-off of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel. Samantha stars as the lead with Varun Dhawan in the series, marking their first on-screen collaboration. The news of her wrap comes amid rumours that she is taking a break from acting. Last week, it was reported that Samantha is taking a backseat from her work to focus on her health.

Now, the actress has taken off on a road trip across Tamil Nadu. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha gave a sneak peek into her playlist as she enjoyed the long drive. The playlist featured Harish Raghavendra’s Melliname and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi title track. She even gave a glimpse into the Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple in Vellore as she reached there.

Samantha posted this on her Instagram Stories.

Earlie, a source had told India Today, “She will take a year-long break from work and will not sign any new Telugu or Bollywood films. She plans to use this time to regain her health and seek additional treatment. Samantha has returned advance payments to producers she had previously taken."

On Friday, Samantha’s hairstylist Rohit Bhatkar took to his Instagram handle and penned down a long emotional note to wish the actress ‘strength and power’ on her ‘healing journey’. He shared pictures from the time he spent with Samantha and wrote, “2 years. 1 sensational music video. 3movies. 7 brand campaigns. 2 editorials. And lifetime of memories. We saw it all from sunny days to rainy days, From tears of joy and laughter to tears of pain and agony. From being confident to being vulnerable, From our highs to our lows and then back up. What a beautiful ride it has been with you. Certainly one to remember."

Samantha will be next seen with Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi.

