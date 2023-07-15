Samantha Ruth Prabhu Enjoys Her Well-Deserved Break, Takes Off On Road Trip To Golden Temple Vellore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped the filming of Citadel India. The actress confirmed the news of wrapping up the shoot schedule on her Instagram Stories. Directed by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame, Citadel India is a spin-off of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel. Samantha stars as the lead with Varun Dhawan in the series, marking their first on-screen collaboration. The news of her wrap comes amid rumours that she is taking a break from acting. Last week, it was reported that Samantha is taking a backseat from her work to focus on her health.

Now, the actress has taken off on a road trip across Tamil Nadu. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha gave a sneak peek into her playlist as she enjoyed the long drive. The playlist featured Harish Raghavendra’s Melliname and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi title track. She even gave a glimpse into the Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple in Vellore as she reached there.

Earlie, a source had told India Today, “She will take a year-long break from work and will not sign any new Telugu or Bollywood films. She plans to use this time to regain her health and seek additional treatment. Samantha has returned advance payments to producers she had previously taken."