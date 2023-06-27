Samantha Ruth Prabhu Escapes For A Quick Breather; Spends Time With Dogs Amid Citadel Shoot

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Citadel India. It’s a spin-off from Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s Citadel. Samantha is currently shooting in Serbia. The actress is making sure to catch a breather amid filming. She shared a bundle of photos giving a glimpse of the same.

In the first picture, Samantha was seen caressing a dog. In the second picture, she gave a glimpse of her director Raj and Dk. In the other pictures, she gave a glimpse of her beach time. The post has gone viral on Instagram. Have a look :

Citadel, a collaboration between the Russo brothers and Raj and DK, promises to be a gripping espionage thriller that transcends borders. The series combines the storytelling prowess of these acclaimed creators with the stellar performances of an exceptional cast. Apart from Samantha and Varun, Sikander Kher also plays a pivotal role in the same.

While the team is staying tight-lipped about Citadel India, Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the same and revealed that the storylines are connected to each other. She further mentioned that she cannot wait to see Raj and DK’s work and appreciated the filmmakers saying, “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian installment. So, I’m very excited."